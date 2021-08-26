JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $71.59. JD.com shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 413,303 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

