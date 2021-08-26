JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $71.59. JD.com shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 413,303 shares changing hands.
The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.
JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.
The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29.
About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
