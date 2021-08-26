Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

