Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.16

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 1234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

