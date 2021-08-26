Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $212.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

