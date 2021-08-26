JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,012. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

