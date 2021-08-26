JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $422.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

