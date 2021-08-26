JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 560 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

