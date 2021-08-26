JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

