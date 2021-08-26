Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%.
Shares of JFIN stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
