JMP Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Midwest has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89.
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
