JMP Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Midwest has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the second quarter worth about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 3,226.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 23.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 10.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

