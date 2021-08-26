John Bello Buys 135,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director John Bello acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 50.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.