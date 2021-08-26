John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.83 ($4.30).

John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 16.90 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.27). 1,579,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.37. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Insiders bought a total of 4,228 shares of company stock valued at $981,306 in the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

