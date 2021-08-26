JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.43. 452,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,050,568. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

