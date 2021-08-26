JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

