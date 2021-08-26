JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,926,970 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

