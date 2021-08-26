Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.