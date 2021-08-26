K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $54,000 Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 930,839 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 237,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

