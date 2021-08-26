K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.