Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

