Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KHOTF. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

