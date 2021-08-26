Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $260.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.20. 739,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 222.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.