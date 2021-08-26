Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

KRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,159,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,106. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.