Karl W. Mueller Sells 67,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after buying an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 276,245 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 245,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

