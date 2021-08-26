KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 610.4% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,438. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised KBC Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.99.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.