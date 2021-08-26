Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

IYR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,674. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

