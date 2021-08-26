Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

