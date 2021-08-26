Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

