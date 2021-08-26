Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Shares of WLTW opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.26. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

