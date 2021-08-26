Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $1.93 Million in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

ESXB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,984. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

