Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of QTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,659. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

