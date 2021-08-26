Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,174,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 210,488 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.