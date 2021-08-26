Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 146 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

FRC stock opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.62. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

