Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 26,109 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 2,025,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

