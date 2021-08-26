Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 670 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of RF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

