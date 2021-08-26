Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 9,587 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.60. 2,245,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

