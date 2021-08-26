Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $4.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELTF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KELTF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

