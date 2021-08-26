Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPRUY. HSBC lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. 33,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.81. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

