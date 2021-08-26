Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

VBR stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,054. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

