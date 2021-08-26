Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $741,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,873. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

