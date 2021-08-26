Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 148,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.22. 219,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.