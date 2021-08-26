Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 64 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

