Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 644 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,968. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

