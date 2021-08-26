Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 988 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.5% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.54. 120,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

