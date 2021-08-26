Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
