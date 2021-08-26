KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $26.05 on Monday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

