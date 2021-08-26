Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KHRN opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.76.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.