Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million.

KC stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,058,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 520,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

