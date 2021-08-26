Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirkland’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of Kirkland’s worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

