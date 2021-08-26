Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock worth $78,156,063 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $275.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

