Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases New Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 832,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,748,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

